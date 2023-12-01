A inicios del 2023, los principales centros financieros de Estados Unidos se han visto afectados por las diversas bancarrotas que se han registrado en lo que va del año. Uno de ellos fue el US Bank, que se vio obligado a cerrar más de 170 sucursales.
US Bankcorp, la entidad principal de US Bank, tiene 3,649 ubicaciones en USA y hasta la fecha tiene 11.6 millones de miembros. El estado con la mayor cantidad de establecimientos es California, con 713 locaciones, que es aproximadamente el 20% de todas las ubicaciones de dicho país.
Si eres cliente de este centro financiero, conoce en las siguientes líneas las ubicaciones en donde dejaron de funcionar los establecimientos de esta compañía.
LAS SUCURSALES DE US BANK QUE CERRARON EN 2023
ARKANSAS
- 7001 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Norte De Little Rock
- 201 Calle Principal, Norte De Little Rock
ARIZONA
- 2845 North Vistancia Blvd, Peoria
- 4989 West Ray Rd, Chandler
- 6525 W. Happy Valley Rd, Glendale
- 3490 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
- 1901 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
- 258 W. 1ª Ave, Mesa
- 115 Grand Ave Norte, Nogales
- 2302 Oeste Norte Ave, Phoenix
- 2745 West Carefree Hway, Phoenix
- 4167 Norte De Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- 10733 West Peoria Ave, Ciudad Del Sol
- 20 E. University Drive, Suite 100A, Tempe
- 150 Ave De Piedra Del Norte, Tucson
- 275 N. Tagner, Wickenburg
- 11414 Fortuna Rd, Yuma
CALIFORNIA
- 5671 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills
- 15908 Bellflower Blvd, Bellflower
- 910 Ralston Ave, Belmont
- 9420 Wilshire Bvrd, Suite #150, Beverly Hills
- 1423 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
- 820 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
- 2520 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
- 2687 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
- 12701 Towne Center Dr, Cerritos
- 970 Eastlake Parkway, Ste 101, Chula Vista
- 399 “H” St, Chula Vista
- 3200 Bristol St, Costa Mesa
- 19630 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
- 720 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
- 11988 El Camino Real, Suite 100, Del Mar
- 2755 Navajo Rd, El Cajón
- 131 Norte El Camino Real, Encinitas
- 15910 Ventura Blvd, Encino
- 125 N. Broadway, Escondido
- 1133 S Misión Rd, Fallbrook
- 38980 Paseo Padre Pway, Fremont
- 201 W Bastanchury Rd, Fullerton
- 1299 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena
- 1600 West Redondo Beach Beach Blvd,Gardena
- 905 Primera Calle, Gilroy
- 311 Oeste Los Feliz Bvrd, Glendale
- 801 S Grand Ave, Glendora
- 6845 Douglas Blvd, Bahía De Granito
- 987 B St, Hayward
- 5454 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
- 5922 Edinger, Playa Huntington
- 7222 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
- 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta
- 1800 W. Whittier Blvd, La Habra
- 7733 Girard Ave, La Jolla
- 310 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach
- 4226 Woodruff Ave, Lakewood
- 2270 Carretera De La Costa Del Pacífico, Lomita
- 10866 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 101, Los Ángeles
- 12100 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Ángeles
- 1240 Valle De Los Osos Rd, Los Osos
- 1105 El Camino Real, Parque Menlo
- 767 East Blithedale Ave, Mill Valley
- 100 Norte Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas
- 1120 Calle 11, Modesto
- 850 Estación Tennant, Morgan Hill
- 645 San Antonio Rd, Vista A La Montaña
- 1515 Westcliff Dr, Playa De Newport
- 19781 Rinaldi St, Northridge
- 344-20Th St, Oakland
- 2385 Norte De Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard
- 1291 Sur Victoria Ave, Oxnard
- 720 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
- 11343 Baseline Rd, Rancho Cucamonga
- 1775 E. Lugonia Ave, Redlands
- 801 Silver Spur Rd, Colinas Rolling
- 989 Sunrise Ave, Roseville
- 1320 Calle Principal Sur, Salinas
- 305 Ave San Anselmo, San Anselmo
- Calle Laurel 780, San Carlos
- 1455 Frazee Rd, Suite 104, San Diego
- 16816 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego
- 3201 Ave Universidad, San Diego
- 4195 Genesee Ave, San Diego
- 9005 Complejo Dr, San Diego
- 1608 Broadway St, San Diego
- 3645 Midway Dr, San Diego
- 1606 Grand Ave, San Diego
- 2656 Océano Ave, San Francisco
- 300 Montgomery St, San Francisco
- 4947 Tercera Calle, San Francisco
- 1550 El Paseo De Saratoga, San José
- Autopista Almaden 5670, San José
- 3991 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
- 136 Segunda Ave, San Mateo
- 2190 Camino Ramón, San Ramón
- 130 Sur Main St, Suite A, Santa Ana
- 936 State St, Santa Bárbara
- 377 Fila Santana #1190, Santa Clara
- 2320 S Broadway, Santa María
- 9355 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
- 1445 Los Ángeles Ave, Simi Valle
- 1855 Cochran St, Valle De Sini
- 531 Quinto St Oeste, Sonoma
- 24975 Pico Canyon Rd, Rancho Stevenson
- 6445 Ave Del Pacífico Norte, Stockton
- 150 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
- 1790 Moorpark Rd, Mil Robles
- 2048 Avenida De Las Arboles, Mil Robles
- 1770 Carson St, Torrance
- 13471 Newport Ave, Tustín
- 1669 N Mountain Ave, Montaña
- 23850 Copperhill Rd, Valencia
- 4050 Calle Principal Este, Suite A-1, Ventura
- 640 Hacienda Dr, Vista
- 1655 N. Calle Principal, Walnut Creek
- 8901 Santa Mónica Blvd, Oeste De Hollywood
- 5750 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village
- 15555 Brookhurst St, Westminster
- 6537 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Bosque
COLORADO
- 3325-28Th St, Boulder
- 34353 Highway 6, Edwards
- 503 North Main St, Pueblo
IDAHO
- 36Th And State Streets, Boise
- 2400 12 Avenida Rd, Nampa
ILLINOIS
- 225 North Michigan Ave, Chicago
- 310 North Pulaski Rd, Chicago
- 1250 East Lake St, Hanover Park
INDIANA
- 4206 Charleston Rd, Nueva Albany
- 800 Promnade, Richmond
IOWA
- 2615 Grand Ave, Ames
- Highway 2 Y 5, Centerville
- 2901 West Broadway, Consejo Bluffs
- 123 East Third St, Ottumwa
KENTUCKY
- 201 E 11Th St @ Poplar, Benton
- 1747 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green
- 899 Laurel Ave, Bowling Green
- 200 South Green St, Glasgow
- 33 West Second St, Maysville
- Pinecrest Pl, Más Cabeza
- 234 Pway De Eastbrooke. Monte. Washington
- 4801 Frederica St, Owensboro
- 700 Frederica St, Owensboro
- 333 Broadway, Paducah
- 319 Main Street, Pikeville
- 2013 Lantern Ridge Dr, Richmond
MINNESOTA
- 610 Unidad Opperman, Eagan
- 155 Southwest First Avenue, Rochester
- Edif 275-1 W-22, San Pablo
MISSOURI
- 8301 Gravois, Affton
- 1355 North Highway Dr, Fenton
- 3615 West Broadway St, Sedalia
- Second And Oak Streets, Washington
NEBRASKA
- 3400 N.85Th Street, Lincoln.
NEVADA
- 4348 S. Carson St, Carson City
- 1255 Baring Blvd, Chispas
- Nuevo México
- 3801 Isleta Blvd Sw, Albuquerque
- 120 West Plaza, Taos
OHIO
- 1673 Perla Rd, Brunswick
- 4826B Marburg Ave, Cincinnati
- 11200 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati
- 5299 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati
- 6090 Center Hill Rd, Cincinnati
- Sixth And Sentinel Streets, Cincinnati
- 131 Williams St, Cincinnati
- 10000 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland
- 8340 Mason-Montgomery, Mason
OREGON
- 61155 South Highway 97, Bend
- 1690 Allen Creek Rd, Grant Pass
- 827 Sur Central Ave, Medford
- 126 South Highway 101, Rockaway
- 20259 Ne Main, Saint Paul
- 437 Main St, Springfield
DAKOTA DEL SUR
- 1800 West 12Th Street, Sioux Falls.
- TENNESSEE
- 105 Norte Washingtin Ave, Cookeville
- 200 Sur Gallatin Rd, Madison
UTAH
- 156 Sur Main St, Ciudad De Brigham
- 1170 East Gentile St, Layton
- 45 South State St, Orem
- 5620 Oeste 4100 Sur, Valle Oeste
- WASHINGTON
- 7601 Evergreen Way, Everett
- 177 Central Way, Kirkland
- 5703 232Nd St Suroeste, Terraza Mountlake
- 5616 176Th St Este, Puyallup
- 301 West Nickerson St, Seattle
- 2317 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
- 13216 Ne 175Th St, Woodinville
WISCONSIN
- 1535 W Hamilton, Eau Claire
- 10330 West Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
- 238 W Wisconsin St, Portage
- 611 Center Ave, Sheboygan
- 2000 S West Ave, Waukesha
Recordemos que, la Oficina del Contralor de la Moneda tiene registrado todos los cierres bancarios que se efectúan en Estados Unidos, debido a que las compañías tienen que informarle por lo menos 90 días de que lo ejecuten.